Source Energy Services (SHLE) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a C$1.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$3.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

SHLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$1.60 to C$1.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Source Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.24.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Source Energy Services stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,476. Source Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 million and a P/E ratio of 6.81.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.