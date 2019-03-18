SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) Holdings Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,211 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 10,667.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,471,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,381,000 after buying an additional 1,457,987 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,688,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,371,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,373,000 after buying an additional 179,438 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 155,048 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $52.28 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0888 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

CWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a report on Friday, December 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

