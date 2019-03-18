SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,477,414 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.89% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $235,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

