SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) is Circle Road Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

Circle Road Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 8.7% of Circle Road Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Circle Road Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,199.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,211,000 after buying an additional 1,469,323 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 25,193.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 840,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 836,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,618,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,863,000 after buying an additional 548,849 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $105,760,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,654.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,170,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $258.34 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $216.97 and a 52-week high of $269.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5446 per share. This represents a $6.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

