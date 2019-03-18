SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (RWX)

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1749 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

RWX traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $39.01. 338,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,013. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $41.10.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

