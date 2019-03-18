SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ) Short Interest Update

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,973,722 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 15th total of 11,604,751 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,745,993 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $37.18 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

