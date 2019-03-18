SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:XKII) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

NYSEARCA XKII traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534. SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/spdr-kensho-intelligent-structures-etf-xkii-plans-0-02-quarterly-dividend.html.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.