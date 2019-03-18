SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) Stake Lessened by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 11,562,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,019,000 after purchasing an additional 31,989 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,695,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,920,000 after buying an additional 275,828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,558,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,261,000 after buying an additional 402,445 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,646,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,851,000 after buying an additional 297,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,372,000.

NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $28.18 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $28.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

