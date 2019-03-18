SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1223 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $36.86. 1,667,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,414. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/spdr-portfolio-sp-500-growth-etf-spyg-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-12.html.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.