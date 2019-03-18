SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (XES)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0191 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Shares of XES stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,283. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

