SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) Short Interest Down 12.5% in February

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,327,367 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the February 15th total of 87,253,292 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,727,417 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 12,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $29.77 on Monday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $45.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

