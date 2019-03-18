SponsorsOne Inc (CNSX:SPO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/sponsorsone-spo-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-05.html.

SponsorsOne Company Profile (CNSX:SPO)

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It operates SponsorsCloud, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and enables transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users; and SponsorCoin, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

