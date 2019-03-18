SportsCoin (SPORT) One Day Volume Hits $0.00

SportsCoin (CURRENCY:SPORT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One SportsCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SportsCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SportsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SportsCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.02297580 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003813 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018462 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SportsCoin Coin Profile

SportsCoin (SPORT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2016. SportsCoin’s total supply is 19,800,001 coins. SportsCoin’s official Twitter account is @thesportscoin. SportsCoin’s official website is www.thesportscoin.com.

SportsCoin Coin Trading

SportsCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportsCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

