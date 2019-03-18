Sprint Corp (S) Short Interest Update

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,964,368 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the February 15th total of 102,216,909 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,142,750 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $6.39 on Monday. Sprint has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sprint had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprint will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in Sprint by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 549,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,386,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,633,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in Sprint in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprint by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,504,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on S. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Sprint in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

