Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,259,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.77% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $53,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,178,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,410,000 after acquiring an additional 205,107 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 69,423 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Northcoast Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.75 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.48.

Shares of SFM opened at $22.39 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 3,106 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $71,282.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,406.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn R. Gensch sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $75,997.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,394 shares of company stock worth $1,020,298 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

