SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,658 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $57,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,123.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3,849.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 212,009 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 570,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after purchasing an additional 271,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Buckingham Research started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

SSNC opened at $62.21 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 157.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $9,357,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

