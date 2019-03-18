Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $790,000 Stake in Core Laboratories (CLB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLB. Tudor Pickering raised Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

Shares of CLB opened at $68.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $56.72 and a fifty-two week high of $130.34.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.90 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.86% and a net margin of 11.35%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Core Laboratories news, CAO Kevin Daniels sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $28,355.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

