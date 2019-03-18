Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 25,387 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (RAD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,387 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAD. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 94,321,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,732,000 after buying an additional 2,006,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,321,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,732,000 after buying an additional 2,006,919 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at $2,560,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,443,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 26.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,522,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,099 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAD opened at $0.69 on Monday. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $775.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rite Aid had a net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Rite Aid from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.04.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

