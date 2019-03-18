Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Position Boosted by Bremer Trust National Association

Bremer Trust National Association boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Gardiner Nancy B increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 5,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $3,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,928,998.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $70.67 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America set a $75.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.01.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
