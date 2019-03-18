Status Price Tops $0.0224 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, HitBTC, DragonEX and TOPBTC. Status has a total market capitalization of $77.61 million and $6.96 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00387758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.01672662 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00229294 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004864 BTC.

About Status

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, ZB.COM, Bithumb, DEx.top, IDCM, Tidex, Gate.io, BigONE, TOPBTC, IDEX, Huobi, Poloniex, Ovis, Liqui, DDEX, Livecoin, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, DragonEX, OKEx, Kucoin, GOPAX, Binance, Neraex, Koinex, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Bancor Network, ChaoEX, ABCC, OTCBTC, Upbit, CoinTiger, Gatecoin, IDAX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

