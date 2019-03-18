Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (MITO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $25.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Stealth BioTherapeutics an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently commented on MITO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Nomura began coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

MITO opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

