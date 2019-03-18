Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Stock Price Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML)’s share price fell 5.3% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.90. 740,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 761,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Specifically, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 10,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $127,211.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 55,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $611,861.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,546 shares of company stock worth $2,185,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

STML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $33.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $433.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Stemline Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 54.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STML)

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

