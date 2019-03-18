Stephens Reiterates Buy Rating for Home Bancshares (HOMB)

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We continue to believe HOMB is operating near peak profitability levels and incremental EPS growth will be derived from adding scale to its $15 billion asset platform. We reiterate our Overweight rating. KEY POINTS: Last week we hosted investor meetings with HOMB and institutional investors in San Francisco. From HOMB, COO Stephen Tipton attended the meetings. Investor questions were primary focused on organic loan growth, core NIM outlook, credit trends, excess capital deployment, CECL outlook, and the company’s HOMB $2.00 EPS goal. Remain Volatile. During 4Q18, organic loan growth was +9% LQA which represents HOMB’s strongest loan growth in 2+ years. Looking to 2019, we’re forecasting growth of 4% and quarterly growth to be volatile.””

HOMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

NASDAQ HOMB traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.25. 11,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.16. Home Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.60 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,782,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 568,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,388,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $13,421,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

