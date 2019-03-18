Stifel Financial Corp Has $10.97 Million Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,866,000 after buying an additional 39,951 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,456,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,096,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $344,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew C. Florance sold 55,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $26,188,328.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,461 shares of company stock valued at $31,346,029. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. B. Riley boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up previously from $429.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CoStar Group to $460.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.22.

Shares of CSGP opened at $469.13 on Monday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $315.85 and a 12-month high of $484.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.46.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

