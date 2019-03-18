Stifel Nicolaus Increases Mongodb (MDB) Price Target to $130.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mongodb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $134.23 on Thursday. Mongodb has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $134.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 0.01.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mongodb will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meagen Eisenberg sold 50,625 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $4,458,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,965 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,672,797.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,607 shares of company stock worth $20,225,910. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 17,133.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

