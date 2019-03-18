Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

“We are reiterating our Buy rating and $7 target price after SELB reported its 4Q18 financial and business update. While we believe SELB’s 1Q19 capital raise addressed some of the near-term headwinds for the stock and should allow the company to further develop its lead program, SEL-212, as a treatment for chronic severe gout, we do think the company must execute well in order to achieve its communicated timelines, which appear somewhat aggressive. As we published recently, the design of the H2H study (SEL-212 vs. Krystexxa) and the fact Krystexxa is being used as monotherapy may not fully resolve the investor debate around SEL-212’s commercial opportunity, even if results are positive. With that said, we remain encouraged after our discussion with management today in which it indicated securing a partnership for its ImmTOR platform remains a priority this year.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SELB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Selecta Biosciences to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Selecta Biosciences to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.46.

SELB opened at $2.17 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Amir Nashat purchased 1,166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,749,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes synthetic vaccine particles (SPV)-enabled enzyme, oncology, and gene therapies. The company's lead product is SEL-212 that in Phase II clinical trial to treat severe gout patients and resolve their symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis.

