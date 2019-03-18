Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 1,019.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,815 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 1,242 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $28,951.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,840.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHGE opened at $28.12 on Monday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.57 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes A GE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

