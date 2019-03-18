Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (DNB)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE:DNB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNB stock opened at $144.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. Dun & Bradstreet Corp has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

