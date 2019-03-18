Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 18,997.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,960,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,977,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,625,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,847 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 22,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $1,469,391.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,911.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,477 shares of company stock valued at $52,157,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $66.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-has-2-76-million-stake-in-sysco-co-syy.html.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.