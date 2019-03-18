StoneCo (STNE) Trading Up 7.7%

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price was up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.91 and last traded at $35.01. Approximately 3,528,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 1,365,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.60 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foxhaven Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $24,360,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $16,539,000. Apoletto Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $12,727,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $12,154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $11,810,000. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

