StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) Major Shareholder Purchases $27,316.96 in Stock

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) major shareholder Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,316.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Axar Capital Management L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 7,221 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,006.54.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 12,616 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,931.52.

On Thursday, February 28th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 29,467 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $110,206.58.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 66,400 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $248,336.00.

On Friday, February 22nd, Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired 11,454 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $41,463.48.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired 54,421 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $188,296.66.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired 24,900 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $83,664.00.

On Thursday, February 7th, Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired 18,260 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,971.20.

On Monday, February 11th, Axar Capital Management L.P. acquired 23,655 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,513.25.

NYSE:STON traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 202.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STON. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 2,514.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in StoneMor Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in StoneMor Partners by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in StoneMor Partners by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in StoneMor Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

