Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $629,000 Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 627.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 631.3% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1,556.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $56.75 on Monday. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

In other news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/strategic-financial-services-inc-has-629000-stake-in-altria-group-inc-mo.html.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.