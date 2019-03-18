Strongco (SQP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Strongco (TSE:SQP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of TSE SQP opened at C$1.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45. Strongco has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$2.78.

About Strongco

Strongco Corporation sells, rents, and services new and used equipment to the construction, infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, utilities, municipalities, waste management, and forestry sectors in Canada and in the United States. The company offers attachments/accessories, backhoe loaders, compactors/tampers, crawler dozers, cranes, crushing and screening equipment, excavators, forestry equipment, haulers, hydraulic hammers, lift trucks, wheel and compact loaders, material handlers, motor graders, pavers/milling/road wideners, scrapers, skid steers, tractors, and pipelayers; and rubber-tired loaders, rigid and articulated trucks, rock drilling equipment, and telehandlers.

