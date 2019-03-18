StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $708,552.00 and $2,455.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000077 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000055 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 79.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,030,020,776,450 coins and its circulating supply is 9,269,789,602,996 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.