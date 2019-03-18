Stryker (SYK) Price Target Increased to $211.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to $211.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SYK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Stryker to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays set a $203.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $194.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stryker has a one year low of $144.75 and a one year high of $194.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 27.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $31,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $869,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,811 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,320. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,728,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $474,132,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Stryker by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.