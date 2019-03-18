Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $179,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,775,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,587,000 after buying an additional 65,517,025 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 38,512,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,201,000 after buying an additional 12,337,098 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4,415.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,790,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 21,307,608 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,820,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,166,000 after buying an additional 180,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 15,545,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,097,000 after buying an additional 839,794 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $50.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

WARNING: “Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $179,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/sumitomo-mitsui-financial-group-inc-has-179000-holdings-in-wells-fargo-co-wfc.html.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.