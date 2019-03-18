Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Position Lifted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,064,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,741,645 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up about 1.9% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $477,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Suncor Energy by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,604,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,866,000 after purchasing an additional 940,154 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Suncor Energy by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,620,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,332 shares during the period. AT Bancorp purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. TheStreet lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.12.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

