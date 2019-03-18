SunPower (SPWR) & BioSolar (BSRC) Financial Contrast

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) and BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSolar has a beta of -2.52, meaning that its share price is 352% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SunPower and BioSolar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 2 4 0 0 1.67 BioSolar 0 0 0 0 N/A

SunPower currently has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.04%. Given SunPower’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SunPower is more favorable than BioSolar.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and BioSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower -46.99% -83.67% -4.06% BioSolar N/A -44.90% 4,175.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of SunPower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SunPower and BioSolar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.73 billion 0.52 -$811.09 million ($0.88) -7.20 BioSolar N/A N/A -$2.78 million N/A N/A

BioSolar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SunPower.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems. In addition, the company provides post-installation operations and maintenance services. Further, it leases solar power systems to residential customers; and sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company also serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Solar International SAS.

BioSolar Company Profile

BioSolar, Inc. develops technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company also focuses on developing silicon alloy based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. It plans to engage with lithium-ion battery manufacturers and identify licensing partners in the electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and grid electrical storage industries to market its products. The company was formerly known as BioSolar Labs, Inc. and changed its name to BioSolar, Inc. in June 2006. BioSolar, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.