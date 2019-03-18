Super League Gaming (SLGG) and Changyou.Com (CYOU) Critical Survey

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) and Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super League Gaming and Changyou.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Changyou.Com $485.76 million 2.04 $84.33 million $1.57 11.99

Changyou.Com has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Gaming and Changyou.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming N/A N/A N/A Changyou.Com 17.36% 8.86% 4.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Changyou.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Super League Gaming and Changyou.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 Changyou.Com 1 2 0 0 1.67

Super League Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.77%. Changyou.Com has a consensus target price of $33.43, suggesting a potential upside of 77.55%. Given Super League Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than Changyou.Com.

Summary

Changyou.Com beats Super League Gaming on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc. operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in July 2015. Super League Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices. The company also operates 17173.com Website, an information portal that provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other information services on online games to game players; and offers various software applications for PCs and mobile devices, as well as purchases pre-film cinema advertising slots from movie theater operators for advertisers. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 5.5 million total average monthly active accounts; and 2.0 million total active paying accounts. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.

