Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Superior Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). Superior Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Superior Energy Services.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $539.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 40.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

SPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.45 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $10.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Superior Energy Services stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.81. The stock had a trading volume of 61,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $711.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.35. Superior Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.

In related news, Director James M. Funk bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,047.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Superior Energy Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Superior Energy Services by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Superior Energy Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 211,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Superior Energy Services by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 456,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 211,965 shares during the last quarter.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

