Suretly Reaches Market Capitalization of $162,257.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Suretly has a total market cap of $162,257.00 and $7,033.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Suretly token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00017194 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.89 or 0.17506396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00050258 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000369 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00001227 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,691 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

