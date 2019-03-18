Susan Searle Buys 50,000 Shares of Mercia Technologies PLC (MERC) Stock

Mercia Technologies PLC (LON:MERC) insider Susan Searle acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,826.87).

LON MERC opened at GBX 37.90 ($0.50) on Monday. Mercia Technologies PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 40.99 ($0.54). The company has a market cap of $114.95 million and a PE ratio of 54.14.

About Mercia Technologies

Mercia Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

