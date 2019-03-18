Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 767.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,770 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for about 1.0% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Western Digital worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 4,440.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 706.0% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

WDC opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

In related news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

