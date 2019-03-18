Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 176,400 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 614.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 176,400 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 2.1% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,925 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 492,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,039,000 after acquiring an additional 403,079 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC opened at $61.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $54.29 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.09.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $12,164,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,220,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 176,400 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/susquehanna-fundamental-investments-llc-buys-176400-shares-of-marathon-petroleum-corp-mpc.html.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.