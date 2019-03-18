Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Stock

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,113,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,321,271,000 after buying an additional 3,053,820 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4,766.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,702,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,167 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 624.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,751,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,256,000 after acquiring an additional 863,010 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,796,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,808,000 after acquiring an additional 855,855 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL opened at $56.49 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $41.99 and a 1 year high of $56.89.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $796,262.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $4,134,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,127. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

