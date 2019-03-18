Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 103,400 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

NYSE TEVA opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $90,133.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,856.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 1,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $25,795.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,463.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,173 shares of company stock worth $273,316 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

