Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 34,991 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,991 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,008,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,960,000 after buying an additional 419,533 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 66.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 775,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after buying an additional 309,980 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,972,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 519,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after buying an additional 115,950 shares during the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a one year low of $32.98 and a one year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

