Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Sibanye Gold Ltd (SBGL)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Sibanye Gold accounts for approximately 0.5% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Gold by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Sibanye Gold by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SBGL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 87,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.50 and a beta of -0.18.

SBGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

