Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 28,700 SAP SE (SAP)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. SAP accounts for about 2.4% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in SAP by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in SAP by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in SAP by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $112.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $127.16.
SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). SAP had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.