Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Total SA (TOT)

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,121 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. Total accounts for 2.5% of Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Total by 11,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOT. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

TOT stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.35. 13,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,753. Total SA has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7237 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 48.91%.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

